Google Pixel phones get unexpected 2nd update for October
Technology
Google just rolled out an unexpected second update for Pixel phones (series 7 to 10) on October 31, 2025.
The small, 30MB update doesn't add new features but aims to boost performance and may patch a security issue ahead of November's bigger release.
If you have a recent Pixel (but not the Pixel Tablet), check your settings to grab it manually.
Update improves device efficiency
This update mainly improves device efficiency, as confirmed by Verizon's changelog—even though Google kept details minimal.
If you haven't seen it yet, you can trigger the download or sideload it yourself.
The real excitement is coming soon: November's major update is expected to bring fresh theme packs and GIF creation tools for your Pixel, so stay tuned!