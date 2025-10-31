Next Article
NASA caught in budget crisis amid government shutdown
Technology
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center is caught up in controversy after leaders were accused of enforcing next year's budget before Congress gave the green light, all during the recent government shutdown.
This move has put several missions on shaky ground and left staff feeling unsettled, with talk of nearly half the campus in Maryland possibly shutting down.
Goddard's role and the impact of the shutdown
Goddard isn't just any NASA site—it's home to big projects like the James Webb Space Telescope and leads important climate research.
But with parts of its climate institute now closed and ongoing political tensions between local staff and national leadership, both research efforts and team morale are taking a real hit.