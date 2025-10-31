FDA's bold move could slash drug costs for millions

Another big change: the FDA plans to make it simpler for biosimilars to earn "interchangeable" status. This could allow pharmacists to substitute these lower-cost alternatives more easily, increasing patient access. The hope? More options for patients, less hassle, and real progress on lowering drug prices.

Why it matters

Biologic drugs make up just 5% of prescriptions but eat up over half of US drug spending.

Even though dozens of biosimilars have been approved, they haven't caught on much yet.

The FDA's new approach aims to open up the market so more people can actually afford these life-changing treatments.