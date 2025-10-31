Scientists discover hidden brain signal that tracks Parkinson's symptoms

Researchers studied 119 people with Parkinson's using deep brain stimulation electrodes. By zooming in on certain "beta wave" patterns, they found a unique signal that actually matches up with how severe someone's symptoms are—solving a puzzle that stumped earlier studies.

Adaptive deep brain stimulation

This new signal could let doctors use adaptive deep brain stimulation, where devices adjust on the fly to each person's needs.

If it works out, people with Parkinson's might get treatment that fits their brains better—and enjoy smoother movement day to day.