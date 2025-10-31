ISRO to launch India's biggest military satellite on November 2

ISRO is about to launch its biggest-ever communication satellite, CMS-03 (GSAT-7R), for the Indian Navy on November 2, 2025. The 4,400kg satellite—costing ₹1,589 crore—will lift off from Sriharikota using the LVM3-M5 rocket and will take over from the decade-old GSAT-7.

CMS-03 will connect naval assets up to 2,000km from coast CMS-03 will give secure voice, video, and data links to naval ships, submarines, and aircraft up to 2,000km from India's coast.

With upgraded tech across multiple frequency bands, it'll help the Navy stay connected and expand its reach across the seas.

Major step toward self-reliant naval communications This is ISRO's heaviest payload yet for Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit—and their first LVM3 mission since Chandrayaan-3.

The satellite and rocket are already prepped on the launch pad as of late October.

It's a major step in making India's naval communications more self-reliant.