Media leaders at AI Impact Summit: 'Pay for our content'
At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Indian media leaders made it clear: if AI companies want to use news articles to train their models, they should pay up.
Publishers argued that real journalism takes skill and effort, and shouldn't be treated like just any online data.
The event also touched on ongoing legal battles with OpenAI over using content without permission.
Media leaders call for new rules
Big names like The Hindu Group and India Today Group urged for new rules so AI firms have to compensate publishers fairly.
They also want AI companies held to the same ethical standards as traditional media—transparency and respect for intellectual property included.
Whitehead cited Norway and South Africa as countries exploring similar regulations and suggested governments should pass laws requiring paid training of AI models.