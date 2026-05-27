MediaTek launches Dimensity 8550 enabling Gemini Intelligence on budget flagships
Technology
MediaTek just dropped its new Dimensity 8550 chipset, and it's all about making advanced AI features, like Google's Gemini Intelligence, more accessible on budget-friendly flagship phones.
Think cool stuff like generative UI widgets and Gboard's Rambler may now run on devices that don't break the bank.
Dimensity 8550: NPU 880 LLM Booster
The 8550 packs a stronger NPU 880 and LLM Booster for better AI performance, but keeps the same reliable CPU setup as before.
Phones like the Motorola Edge 70 Pro and Poco X8 Pro could soon get these next-generation AI upgrades, making everyday tasks a lot smarter without needing a super expensive device.