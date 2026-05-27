MediaTek launches Dimensity 8550 enabling Gemini Intelligence on budget flagships Technology May 27, 2026

MediaTek just dropped its new Dimensity 8550 chipset, and it's all about making advanced AI features, like Google's Gemini Intelligence, more accessible on budget-friendly flagship phones.

Think cool stuff like generative UI widgets and Gboard's Rambler may now run on devices that don't break the bank.