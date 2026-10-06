MediaTek launches Dimensity 9600 Pro and 9600 million for Indian smartphones
MediaTek just dropped its latest flagship chips, the Dimensity 9600 Pro and 9600 million, aimed at powering high-end smartphones in India.
The first phone in India to get the top-tier 9600 Pro is the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, arriving later this quarter.
These chips promise faster performance and better power efficiency, with a big focus on smarter AI features.
Dimensity 9600 Pro features Agentic AI
The Dimensity 9600 Pro uses a dual-NPU setup and MediaTek's Dimensity Agentic AI Engine, letting your phone handle huge AI tasks (think up to 30 billion parameters) while using less power.
You will see up to 17% better single-core performance, and multi-core tasks use way less energy, 61% less, actually.
For gamers, there is a GPU boost for smoother play up to 185 fps, plus upgraded camera tech for crisp 4K video at super-high frame rates and sharper photos, all built on cutting-edge 2nm tech.