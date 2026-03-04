MediaTek's MWC 2026 keynote: Wi-Fi 8, 5G-Advanced breakthroughs
MediaTek is showing off its latest AI and connectivity tech at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, with keynotes and demos on March 4.
Highlights include the Filogic Wi-Fi 8 chipsets, aimed at making internet connections faster and more reliable.
Highlights of MediaTek's MWC showcase
MediaTek's 5G-Advanced CPE reference design features eight receive antennas and three transmit antennas to improve spectrum efficiency and uplink throughput.
Plus, MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chip powers AI glasses that let you interact with text, images, speech, and video—all in one device.
What's next for wireless tech
These upgrades mean smoother streaming, gaming, and browsing on future devices.
If you're curious about what's next for wireless tech—or just want faster internet—MediaTek's live demos at MWC Hall 3 Stand 3D10 are worth a look.