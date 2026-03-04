MediaTek's MWC 2026 keynote: Wi-Fi 8, 5G-Advanced breakthroughs Technology Mar 04, 2026

MediaTek is showing off its latest AI and connectivity tech at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, with keynotes and demos on March 4.

Highlights include the Filogic Wi-Fi 8 chipsets, aimed at making internet connections faster and more reliable.