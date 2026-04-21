Medprime Technologies launches Cilika AI automating reticulocyte counts for pathologists
Medprime Technologies just dropped Cilika AI, new software that automates the tricky process of reticulocyte counting in pathology labs.
This matters because it helps doctors check for anemia and monitor cancer treatments, jobs that usually mean staring through a microscope and manually counting cells.
Now, Cilika AI scans digital images to spot immature red blood cells, taking a big chunk of the manual work off pathologists' plates.
Early feedback: Cilika AI speeds counting
Early feedback says Cilika AI can cut reticulocyte counting time from about 30 minutes down to just a few minutes, a huge time-saver.
It's part of a bigger trend where AI handles repetitive lab tasks for better speed and consistency.
Medprime's digital tools are already being used at places like AIIMS and other private hospitals, making advanced diagnostics more accessible, especially for smaller labs without pricey equipment.