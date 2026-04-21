Medprime Technologies launches Cilika AI automating reticulocyte counts for pathologists

Early feedback: Cilika AI speeds counting

Early feedback says Cilika AI can cut reticulocyte counting time from about 30 minutes down to just a few minutes, a huge time-saver.

It's part of a bigger trend where AI handles repetitive lab tasks for better speed and consistency.

Medprime's digital tools are already being used at places like AIIMS and other private hospitals, making advanced diagnostics more accessible, especially for smaller labs without pricey equipment.