Meet ChatTJB, a human-powered alternative to AI chatbots
What's the story
ChatTJB is a unique chat service created by Tucker Bryant, a former Google employee. Unlike traditional chatbots that use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide answers, ChatTJB relies on "Average Individuals" to respond to user queries. The platform was launched in April as an art project but quickly gained traction after a billboard advertising the website appeared in San Francisco.
Human interaction
How does ChatJTB work?
ChatTJB's interface is similar to other AI chatbots, with a box for users to type their questions. But instead of an algorithm or automated system providing answers, a real person reads the question and responds.
Bryant was inspired to create this project after he found himself asking a chatbot for advice on what sleeves to wear on an 18-degree Celsius day in his city of seven years.
AI impact
Bryant's experience with cognitive surrender
Bryant's experience with the chatbot led him to explore "cognitive surrender," a concept where people give up part of their thinking to AI instead of making decisions themselves.
Research from Wharton professors Steven D. Shaw and Gideon Nave found that while people using AI assistance could perform better when it was correct, their accuracy dropped by 15% points when it gave wrong advice compared to those who didn't use any AI assistance.
Growth surge
Volunteer response
After its launch, ChatTJB received over 100,000 prompts following the billboard's installation. At one point, it was getting over 5,000 prompts an hour.
To handle this influx of queries, Bryant enlisted the help of volunteers. More than 10,000 people have applied to assist with the service, and the volunteer waitlist has been growing by about 1,000 people every day.
Interaction delay
Response time on ChatJTB
The response time on ChatTJB is much longer than traditional AI services. Instead of a computer processing a request in seconds, users have to wait for a human to consider their question.
This makes the experience very different from conventional AI systems.
For instance, when asked to generate an image, ChatTJB didn't do it instantly but informed users that thousands of people were writing in and it could take days for the volunteer group to respond.
Project evolution
Long-term sustainability
ChatTJB has received more attention than Bryant expected, with some queries being deeply personal.
He started the service as an art project to spark curiosity about people's relationship with technology and AI.
However, its popularity has made him consider its long-term sustainability.
"I really want it to exist long-term, but this isn't the work that pays me," he said.