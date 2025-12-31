Meet Josh Woodward—Google's VP behind Gemini's big AI comeback

Why is everyone talking about him now?

When Woodward took over Gemini in April 2024, it was trailing ChatGPT.

But after launching Gemini 3 in November—which outperformed OpenAI's flagship models on several industry benchmarks—Google saw a huge boost: monthly users jumped from 350 million to 650 million between March and October.

This win even made OpenAI call an internal "code red."