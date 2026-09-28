17-year-old builds AI startup after school bans ChatGPT
What's the story
Navya Tuteja, a 17-year-old high school student from Virginia, has launched an AI start-up called Raaha. The platform is aimed at helping neurodivergent job seekers determine if a job listing is a good fit for them before applying. The idea for Raaha was inspired by Tuteja's personal experiences and observations of job ads targeting neurodivergent candidates.
Innovative solution
Raaha is free to use
Raaha takes a unique approach by analyzing job listings across multiple factors, giving applicants a clearer idea of their potential fit.
The platform is free to use and has already garnered over 1,000 users and 20,000 job listings in just two months since its launch, Fortune reported.
Tuteja's long-term plan for the platform could involve employers and workforce organizations paying to use it or improve their job postings.
Learning curve
Tuteja's school blocks access to generative AI tools
Despite being the president of her school's AI club, Tuteja has faced challenges due to her school's Wi-Fi blocking access to generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude.
The restriction has forced her to rely less on AI during school hours and do more of her work independently.
However, she doesn't see generative AI as a problem but rather says, "People just don't know how to use it properly."
AI usage
How Tuteja uses AI
Tuteja uses AI for tasks such as drafting emails and organizing complex information, but avoids it for learning material she needs to know for exams.
She wrote the underlying algorithm for Raaha herself and used AI mainly for more mechanical aspects of the project, including parts of the website's design.
Despite this, she has been open about her use of AI in building her company.
Additional ventures
Legible, another tool created by Tuteja
In addition to Raaha, Tuteja has also created Legible, a tool to simplify special education documents for families.
The project was born out of her concern that important sources could sometimes get lost in AI-generated summaries.
Despite the challenges posed by her school's ban on generative AI tools, Tuteja doesn't think banning them is the right long-term solution but rather regulating them properly.