Meta's new vibe-coding app lets users build interactive games
What's the story
Meta is working on a new app called Pocket, expanding its footprint in the gaming industry. The app lets users create small, interactive apps and games using artificial intelligence (AI) prompts, according to reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. Pocket is the brainchild of Meta's acquisition of the team behind vibe-coded gaming platform Gizmo earlier this year. The app calls itself "a creative platform for making and sharing gizmos," referring to the interactive experiences it enables.
User interaction
Pocket offers a scrollable feed to explore gizmos
Along with the app's creation capabilities, Pocket also provides a scrollable feed. This feature lets users explore and interact with gizmos created by others. The move is part of Meta's strategy to make AI creation tools more accessible and mainstream. The company has previously launched AI-generated images through its Meta AI app and AI videos with an app called Vibes.
Strategic expansion
Pocket is still in testing phase
The launch of Pocket will be another step in Meta's journey of integrating AI into its products. The company has also added AI capabilities to its social media platforms and video-editing app for creators, Edits. However, since Meta hasn't officially announced the launch of Pocket, it seems that the app is still in its early testing phase. But the app is listed on Meta's Help Center and in the Google Play Store.
Twitter Post
A creative platform to make and share gizmos
#Meta is working on a new app called Pocket 👀— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 2, 2026
ℹ️ A new creative platform to make and share gizmos. pic.twitter.com/zFjMU5jj1U