Meta's new vibe-coding app lets users build interactive games

Strategic expansion

Pocket is still in testing phase

The launch of Pocket will be another step in Meta's journey of integrating AI into its products. The company has also added AI capabilities to its social media platforms and video-editing app for creators, Edits. However, since Meta hasn't officially announced the launch of Pocket, it seems that the app is still in its early testing phase. But the app is listed on Meta's Help Center and in the Google Play Store.