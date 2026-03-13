Meet software engineer who uses AI to write 95% of code
Technology
Anni Chen, a software engineer at Amazon, has been using artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and Claude to write almost all her code, about 95%.
Starting with small tasks in 2022, she quickly realized how much these tools could speed up her work and help tackle bigger projects, which led to rapid growth in her career.
Chen's advice for other engineers? Treat AI as your assistant
Chen moved from an entry-level role on Amazon's recommendations team to a senior spot on an AI-focused team.
She credits AI for helping her build scalable products, but says it's still crucial for engineers to really understand their code.
Her tip? Treat AI as your coding assistant, not a replacement, and always make sure you know what your code is doing.