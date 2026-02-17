Meet Sutra: Your AI news buddy, launched at India AI Summit
India Today Group just unveiled Sutra, an AI-powered news anchor, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Built with BharatGen and showcased by MeitY, Sutra gives quick, real-time summaries and context from summit sessions—think of it as your smart news buddy for fast updates.
How does Sutra work?
Sutra uses the "AI Sandwich" method—human editors set the tone, AI helps out, and humans check everything for accuracy. This keeps things reliable and clear.
BharatGen's tech also lets Sutra speak in multiple Indian languages and dialects.
What the India Today Group leadership has to say
India Today Group's Chief AI Officer Nilanjan Das says Sutra is here to make sense of today's non-stop news cycle.
CEO Rishi Bal highlights that BharatGen is pioneering sovereign, multimodal models that understand the natural nuances of Indian languages and regional dialects, and that by providing indigenous AI capabilities the company is ensuring that the future of Indian journalism is powered by technology that is culturally aware, linguistically inclusive, and built entirely on home-grown soil, so you get news that actually gets you.
About the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening now at Bharat Mandapam (Feb 16-20).
The event focuses on People, Planet, Progress—with seven key areas called Chakras—and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.