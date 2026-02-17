Meet Sutra: Your AI news buddy, launched at India AI Summit

Sutra uses the "AI Sandwich" method—human editors set the tone, AI helps out, and humans check everything for accuracy. This keeps things reliable and clear. BharatGen's tech also lets Sutra speak in multiple Indian languages and dialects.

What the India Today Group leadership has to say

India Today Group's Chief AI Officer Nilanjan Das says Sutra is here to make sense of today's non-stop news cycle.

CEO Rishi Bal highlights that BharatGen is pioneering sovereign, multimodal models that understand the natural nuances of Indian languages and regional dialects, and that by providing indigenous AI capabilities the company is ensuring that the future of Indian journalism is powered by technology that is culturally aware, linguistically inclusive, and built entirely on home-grown soil, so you get news that actually gets you.