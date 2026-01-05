Meet the Indian startup using AI to fix healthcare headaches

FosterHealth.ai is shaking up healthcare with an AI scribe that turns doctor-patient talks into ready-to-use medical notes, prescriptions, and discharge summaries. It's HIPAA-compliant, works in multiple languages, and is already live in clinics across India and the US.

Why does it matter right now? India struggles with a huge doctor shortage—one doc for every 1,600 people.

FosterHealth.ai's tool cuts paperwork time by 79% and slashes errors by nearly half (as seen in a cancer hospital trial).

That means doctors can spend less time typing and more time actually helping patients.

What's cool about the tech? The scribe comes with "Medi-Spellcheck," which learns from user tweaks to get medical terms right across specialties like oncology or gastroenterology.

It creates custom templates, links up with electronic records, and even works offline for quick discharge summaries—in about 10 minutes.