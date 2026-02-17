Meet the young entrepreneur behind viral robot demo at AI expo

Mehra is a Computer Science grad from VIT who launched The Cutting Edge Group in 2024. He's built a following of nearly a million on Instagram and YouTube by making AI tools easy for businesses to use. His company has worked with big names like Microsoft, Intel, Lenskart, and Dubai Future Foundation.

Why his story matters

Mehra's viral demo wasn't just cool—it drew widespread attention at the India AI Impact Expo, which used a seven-theme framework, inspired by the chakra concept, to organize the exhibition into zones.

For anyone curious about where tech is headed or how young creators are shaping it, this story hits home.