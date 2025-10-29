Meet X-BAT, the AI-powered jet that needs no runway

It can soar above 50,000 feet

X-BAT has serious range—over 2,000 nautical miles—and can soar above 50,000 feet.

Despite being about a third the size of an F/A-18, it can handle strike missions, electronic warfare, and intel gathering thanks to flexible payload bays.

Its compact size means you can fit three X-BATs where one old-school jet would go—so more jets in the air when it counts.