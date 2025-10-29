Meet X-BAT, the AI-powered jet that needs no runway
Meet X-BAT, a newly unveiled AI-powered fighter jet developed in the US—powered by AI and built for action without runways.
Developed by Shield AI, this jet can take off and land vertically (VTOL), fly missions solo using its Hivemind software, and keep going even if GPS or comms are jammed.
It's all about smart tech handling tough situations.
It can soar above 50,000 feet
X-BAT has serious range—over 2,000 nautical miles—and can soar above 50,000 feet.
Despite being about a third the size of an F/A-18, it can handle strike missions, electronic warfare, and intel gathering thanks to flexible payload bays.
Its compact size means you can fit three X-BATs where one old-school jet would go—so more jets in the air when it counts.
X-BAT is way more affordable than today's top fighters
Shield AI says X-BAT is way more affordable than today's top fighters and is ready for future upgrades with open architecture.
You don't need fancy bases—it launches from ships or remote spots—which could give the US military a big edge in tough situations.