OpenAI shall have a 'legitimate AI researcher' by 2028

OpenAI is making rapid strides in deep learning, with its models increasingly capable of tackling complex tasks at a faster pace. The company plans to have an intern-level artificial research assistant by September 2026 and a fully automated "legitimate AI researcher" by 2028, CEO Sam Altman revealed during a livestream.

Structural change Transition to public benefit corporation The ambitious timeline comes as OpenAI completes its transition to a public benefit corporation, moving away from its non-profit roots. The restructuring frees the company from restrictions imposed by its non-profit charter and opens new avenues for raising capital. Jakub Pachocki, OpenAI's Chief Scientist, joined Altman in the livestream and explained that this AI researcher would be a "system capable of autonomously delivering on larger research projects."

Future goals Deep learning systems could be a decade away from superintelligence Pachocki said, "We believe that it is possible that deep learning systems are less than a decade away from superintelligence." He defined superintelligence as systems smarter than humans in a wide range of critical tasks. To achieve these ambitious goals, OpenAI is focusing on two main strategies: algorithmic innovation and significantly increasing "test time compute," or the time models spend solving problems.

Research focus Restructuring supports aggressive timeline for AI research assistants OpenAI's goals align with its broader mission of advancing scientific research and enabling AI to make discoveries faster than humans. The company wants to tackle complex problems beyond current human capabilities and accelerate technological progress across fields such as medicine, physics, and technology development. Altman said the restructuring supports OpenAI's aggressive timeline for AI research assistants while ensuring responsible AI development.