WhatsApp will let you text people on other messaging apps

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to create third-party groups. The move is aimed at complying with European regulations. The interoperability facility will let users send and receive messages with people on different messaging platforms. The feature is currently under development and not yet available for beta testing.

Feature details Interoperability to connect different messaging platforms The interoperability is part of WhatsApp's effort to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act. This regulation mandates the major tech firms to make their services compatible with third-party platforms. Users will have full control over this optional service and can enable or disable it at any time they want.

Security measures Ensuring user security with encryption To ensure maximum user security, WhatsApp is pushing third-party providers to implement the Signal Protocol. However, it shall also accept other compatible encryption systems that can prove they offer the same level of protection. This way, interoperability won't compromise the platform's privacy and security standards. Each connected service will have to pass technical verification for end-to-end encryption, thus creating a unified secure communication experience across different apps.

Chat capabilities Basic communication features in 3rd-party chats Third-party chats will support basic communication features like sending messages, pics, videos, voice messages, and documents. Users can manage their incoming third-party messages through two modes: a Combined inbox or a Separated inbox. However, certain native WhatsApp features like status updates, stickers, and disappearing messages won't be supported in these chats. This integration focuses on essential communication while keeping the core messaging experience simple and effective.

Group functionality Group chats will also be supported WhatsApp is now expanding the concept of third-party chats by developing third-party group chats. To create such a group, all members must have the interoperability service activated on their accounts. This ensures secure sharing of messages across platforms. Once created, all the features available in individual third-party chats will also be accessible in group conversations, including sending media and documents seamlessly across connected platforms.