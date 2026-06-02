Mega Science Vision-2035 flags uncalibrated imports harming India's climate data Technology Jun 02, 2026

Turns out, India's climate observations rely on imported equipment that often go uncalibrated for years.

This has led to errors in published data and made Indian research look less reliable worldwide.

The Mega Science Vision-2035 climate research report, prepared by India's climate research community with IISc Bengaluru as the nodal institution, just flagged this issue, warning about the issue and proposing broader long-term research and infrastructure measures.