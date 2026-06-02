Mega Science Vision-2035 flags uncalibrated imports harming India's climate data
Turns out, India's climate observations rely on imported equipment that often go uncalibrated for years.
This has led to errors in published data and made Indian research look less reliable worldwide.
The Mega Science Vision-2035 climate research report, prepared by India's climate research community with IISc Bengaluru as the nodal institution, just flagged this issue, warning about the issue and proposing broader long-term research and infrastructure measures.
Report calls for homegrown sensors, ₹1,359cr
The report suggests India should invest in homegrown sensors, build stronger field networks, and launch long-term studies on solar and wind energy impacts, stuff that's still not fully understood.
It also recommends creating an India-specific Earth System Model and linking environmental data with public health information.
These projects could cost up to ₹1,359 crore by 2035 but aim to boost India's climate research game and cut down reliance on imports.