Centre mandates social platforms remove harmful content within 3 hours

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has amended the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The new regulations bring "synthetically generated information" (SGI), including deepfakes, under their purview. They require intermediaries to ensure that AI-generated or altered content is labeled or identified through visible disclosures or embedded metadata.

Disclosure requirement Users must be informed if content is synthetically created The amended IT rules also mandate that users are informed when content has been synthetically created or modified. This comes after industry bodies such as IAMAI, Nasscom, and the Business Software Alliance raised concerns over the draft rules being too broad. They warned it could cover routine digital edits along with harmful deepfakes and called for a harm-based approach to defining SGI.

Time limits Addressal timelines tightened The government has sharply reduced the time social media platforms have to act on illegal or harmful content. Earlier, companies had up to 36 hours to remove flagged material; they must now take it down within three hours. Grievance timelines have also been tightened. Platforms are required to acknowledge user complaints within two hours, compared to the previous 24-hour limit, and resolve them within seven days instead of 15.

Advertisement