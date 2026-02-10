Centre mandates social platforms remove harmful content within 3 hours

LOADING...
Users must be informed if content is synthetically created

By Mudit Dube
Feb 10, 2026
05:21 pm
What's the story

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has amended the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The new regulations bring "synthetically generated information" (SGI), including deepfakes, under their purview. They require intermediaries to ensure that AI-generated or altered content is labeled or identified through visible disclosures or embedded metadata.

Disclosure requirement

The amended IT rules also mandate that users are informed when content has been synthetically created or modified. This comes after industry bodies such as IAMAI, Nasscom, and the Business Software Alliance raised concerns over the draft rules being too broad. They warned it could cover routine digital edits along with harmful deepfakes and called for a harm-based approach to defining SGI.

Time limits

Addressal timelines tightened

The government has sharply reduced the time social media platforms have to act on illegal or harmful content. Earlier, companies had up to 36 hours to remove flagged material; they must now take it down within three hours. Grievance timelines have also been tightened. Platforms are required to acknowledge user complaints within two hours, compared to the previous 24-hour limit, and resolve them within seven days instead of 15.

Definition debate

Industry bodies call for harm-based approach in defining SGI

The industry bodies have urged MeitY to refine the definition of SGI to only include deceptive or misleading content. This comes as part of a wider debate on how best to regulate AI-generated content without stifling innovation or creativity in digital media. The new rules are a step toward that balance, but their implementation will be closely watched by all stakeholders involved.

