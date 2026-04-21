MeitY extends IT Rules 2021 consultation to May 7 2026
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has pushed the deadline for public feedback on its planned updates to the IT Rules, 2021.
You now have until May 7, 2026, giving everyone more time to weigh in on these important digital rules.
MeitY draft mandates synthetic content labeling
The new amendments focus on making online platforms more responsible. They want anything made with AI or altered to look real (called synthetically generated information, or SGI) to be clearly labeled at all times.
The rules also give authorities more power over user-generated news and current affairs content, especially during emergencies, while promising a review within 48 hours if content gets blocked.
Overall, it's about clearer guidelines and better accountability for digital media.