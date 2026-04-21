MeitY extends IT Rules 2021 consultation to May 7 2026

MeitY draft mandates synthetic content labeling

The new amendments focus on making online platforms more responsible. They want anything made with AI or altered to look real (called synthetically generated information, or SGI) to be clearly labeled at all times.

The rules also give authorities more power over user-generated news and current affairs content, especially during emergencies, while promising a review within 48 hours if content gets blocked.

Overall, it's about clearer guidelines and better accountability for digital media.