These companies might make Modi government's agentic AI platform

The proposed AI platform is aimed at creating a reusable agentic AI framework for government departments.

This would allow them to deploy AI assistants without having to build separate systems from scratch.

The NeGD describes this initiative as a "Conversational and Agentic AI Bot Framework" and "Bot-as-a-Service" capability.

The framework's main goal is not just answering user queries but also carrying out transactions and escalating issues on behalf of users.