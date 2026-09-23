These companies might make Modi government's agentic AI platform
What's the story
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has shortlisted two companies, CoRover and Kyndryl Solutions, for a government-wide agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The selection was made after a technical evaluation of the project. Cactus Technology Solutions and NEC Corporation India were disqualified from the race, as per an evaluation notice issued by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).
Project details
Conversational and agentic AI bot framework
The proposed AI platform is aimed at creating a reusable agentic AI framework for government departments.
This would allow them to deploy AI assistants without having to build separate systems from scratch.
The NeGD describes this initiative as a "Conversational and Agentic AI Bot Framework" and "Bot-as-a-Service" capability.
The framework's main goal is not just answering user queries but also carrying out transactions and escalating issues on behalf of users.
Initial use case
DigiLocker will mark first implementation
The first implementation of this AI platform will be DigiLocker, which will serve as its minimum viable product (MVP).
The agentic tool is expected to perform tasks like fetching and securely sharing documents, managing a user's document drive, and accessing data based on proper consent.
This development comes as the Indian government increasingly integrates AI into administrative processes beyond just chatbots answering citizen queries.
Implementation
Bot will support multiple languages
The development of the DigiLocker agent will follow a four-month implementation phase, followed by 12 months of operations and maintenance.
The government has asked the vendor to use reusable components so that it can onboard additional government bots through configuration instead of redevelopment.
The bot is expected to leverage technologies like natural-language understanding and agentic tool-calling, perform authentication through Parichay and DigiLocker, log consent/audits, and support multilingual capabilities.