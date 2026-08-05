MeitY to form sovereign cloud committee for government data
India is putting together a committee under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to frame a sovereign cloud framework for government data.
The idea is to sort data by how sensitive it is and determine the cloud environments it can reside in, filling a big gap in how public sector information gets managed and protected.
Framework to prioritize government data security
Right now, government departments use MeghRaj (run by the National Informatics Centre, or NIC) or other approved public clouds, but there is not one clear rulebook.
The new framework will focus on keeping national security in mind, making sure only trusted providers handle sensitive data, and setting clear guidelines, especially important for foreign tech companies wanting in.
This should make things smoother for any government body looking to move its work to the cloud.