Melbourne psychiatrist requires AI powered note taking for new patients
A psychiatrist in Melbourne is now asking all new patients to agree to AI-powered note-taking during their appointments.
It's a sign of how tech is becoming a bigger part of healthcare, especially for keeping track of records and making things run smoother.
This shift reflects how fields like medicine and mental health are leaning more on AI tools.
AI note taking sparks privacy debate
AI note-taking in healthcare is catching on fast, but it's also sparking debates about privacy and ethics.
In other news, Sam Altman just won a US court case against Elon Musk, showing how big the stakes are as AI shapes our world.
Meanwhile, Australia's social media ban for under-16s has led to fewer teens getting their news online, raising concerns about staying informed.
And on the history front, archeologists found a 1,000-year-old dingo burial site in New South Wales, giving us new insights into Indigenous culture.