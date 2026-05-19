Melbourne psychiatrist requires AI powered note taking for new patients

AI note taking sparks privacy debate

AI note-taking in healthcare is catching on fast, but it's also sparking debates about privacy and ethics.

In other news, Sam Altman just won a US court case against Elon Musk, showing how big the stakes are as AI shapes our world.

Meanwhile, Australia's social media ban for under-16s has led to fewer teens getting their news online, raising concerns about staying informed.

And on the history front, archeologists found a 1,000-year-old dingo burial site in New South Wales, giving us new insights into Indigenous culture.