Melting polar ice from climate change slows Earth's rotation

Study: 1,000 gigatons moving to oceans

Researchers used fossil records and machine learning to track these changes, and they discovered that today's climate impact could compete with natural forces like the Moon's pull.

Co-author Benedikt Soja put it simply: About 1,000 gigatons of ice (think a 10-kilometer-high ice cube) is moving into our oceans.

If greenhouse gas emissions keep rising, climate change could by the end of the century become the main factor affecting how fast Earth spins.