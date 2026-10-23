Personalized mRNA vaccine lowers melanoma recurrence by 42%

The trial evaluated "recurrence-free survival" (RFS) and "distant metastasis-free survival" (DMFS).

After two years, participants who received the intismeran-Keytruda treatment had a 42% lower risk of recurrence or death compared to those who only got Keytruda and a placebo.

For distant metastasis-free survival, the intismeran-Keytruda treatment lowered the risk of distant metastasis or death by 38%.

At the end of the trial, 88.5% of those in this group were alive without distant spread compared to 80% in the Keytruda-placebo group.