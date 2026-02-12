2 celestial events to light up sky on February 19

Mercury's greatest eastern elongation will occur between 2:00-3:00pm EST, making it visible shortly after local sunset. The Moon-Saturn pairing, on the other hand, will be best viewed during twilight hours (6:00-6:30pm EST). Both events will appear in the western sky shortly after sunset, providing an excellent opportunity for stargazers to witness these celestial phenomena.

Global view

Visibility across the world

The Mercury elongation will be visible worldwide after sunset, including in the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, India and Australia. The Crescent Moon near Saturn will be visible in the US, Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa. Both events promise to light up the night sky on February 19, a unique combination of science and spectacle that highlights the dynamic nature of our solar system.