Meta acquires Sundial to enhance its AI analytics capabilities

Sundial's co-founders, Julie Zhuo and Chandra Narayanan, will join Meta as part of the acquisition deal.

Zhuo was previously Meta's vice president of product design, while Narayanan served as the analytics chief at Sequoia Capital and Instagram.

He also held the position of director of analytics at Facebook.

Other Sundial employees, including several former Meta employees, will also be joining the company with their AI analytics technology.