Meta's smart glasses now let you type messages using gestures

Meta has announced a major update for its AI-powered smart glasses, the Meta Ray-Ban Display. The new feature, dubbed "neural handwriting," enables users to type messages without using a physical or digital keyboard. Instead, they can write messages in the air or through subtle hand movements. The update works across popular messaging apps like WhatsApp , Messenger, and Instagram , as well as native Android and iOS messaging services.

Tech details How the neural handwriting feature works The neural handwriting feature is powered by a neural wristband that tracks users' hand gestures. It interprets these movements into actions such as typing messages or controlling the interface of the Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses. This innovative technology was first introduced with the device and has now been expanded to support a wider range of apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and native Android/iOS messaging services.

Additional features Display recording and other updates Along with the neural handwriting feature, Meta has also introduced display recording, improved navigation, and expanded live caption support. The display recording feature captures what users see through the in-lens display, along with the real-world view and surrounding audio in a single video. This is aimed at making content creation and sharing directly from glasses easier for users.

Advertisement