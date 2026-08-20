Meta AI app now available for Mac users
What's the story
Meta has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) app for Mac users. The beta version of the app is primarily targeted at businesses and content creators. It comes with integration capabilities for Facebook and Instagram, along with analytics tools that provide insights into performance metrics. The app also connects to Google Workspace for document access, but this feature is only available to professional Facebook or Instagram accounts.
Enhanced functionality
The app also has an integrated dictation tool
The new Meta AI app also comes with a screen capture feature that lets you share a window during a session. This way, you can get advice based on what you're working on.
Plus, it has an integrated dictation tool that works across all Mac apps, making it easier for users to communicate their ideas or instructions without having to type them out manually.
Business tools
New features for business users
Along with the Mac app, Meta is also adding new features to its platforms for business users.
These updates will allow the assistant to handle recurring tasks and reminders, as well as create decks, documents, and spreadsheets.
However, businesses and creators should be careful when opting into this service since Meta's privacy policy states that "interactions with features that are part of AI at Meta" are used to train its models.