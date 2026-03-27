Meta and Google facing US cases over youth mental health

UCSF study supports restricting infinite scroll

Meta says it plans to appeal, but research by Dr. Jason Nagata, a pediatrician at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), backs up the concerns, pointing out that things like endless scrolling keep young users hooked.

Experts want changes: limiting infinite scroll, better privacy settings, age checks, and fewer notifications during school or sleep hours.

Compared to stricter rules abroad (like Australia banning social media for under-16s), the US is being urged to step up protections for kids online.