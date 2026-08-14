Meta calls claims 'unsubstantiated' as social media addiction trial begins
What's the story
Meta has rejected claims made by state attorneys in its upcoming social media addiction trial. The tech giant has termed the allegations that it misled users about the safety of its apps and features as "unsubstantiated." A spokesperson for Meta told ABC News, "The State AGs may call this a landmark case, but their limited claims are unsubstantiated, and their financial demands are vastly disproportionate."
Defense strategy
Meta facing potential damages of $1.4 trillion
The spokesperson further defended Meta's practices, saying, "The AGs offer no proof anyone in their states was misled, claim benign features like having an additional Instagram account somehow harmed their residents, and attempt to penalize Meta for industry-wide challenges like age verification."
The tech giant is facing potential damages of up to $1.4 trillion in this case.
Legal anticipation
States chasing 'outlandish payout': Meta
The spokesperson added, "Rather than sticking to the facts or the law, the states have instead decided to chase an outlandish payout."
They also reiterated Meta's commitment to user safety by saying, "We stand by our record of creating strong protections for teens, and look forward to making our case in court."
The trial is set to begin next week in federal court in Oakland, California.
Allegations
Lawsuit filed by coalition of 29 state attorneys general
The lawsuit, filed in October 2023 by a coalition of 29 state attorneys general, accuses Meta of using "powerful and unprecedented technologies to entice, engage, and ultimately ensnare youth and teens."
It highlights features like infinite scrolling and push notifications as tactics to keep young users on their platforms.
The company is also accused of violating a federal online privacy law by collecting personal information from children without parental consent.
Trial witnesses
Trial expected to last 7 weeks
The trial is expected to last seven weeks, with Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram's chief Adam Mosseri likely to testify.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta had earlier said, "Meta designed a dangerous product for young users, knew it to be dangerous, and then lied to children, families, and the community about how dangerous it was."
Bonta led the original lawsuit against Meta in 2023.
Ongoing lawsuits
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico
Meta is currently embroiled in multiple lawsuits over claims that its apps are addictive and harmful to children and teenagers.
Earlier this month, a New Mexico court ordered Meta to pay $567 million and implement major changes to its apps, saying they have contributed to a mental health crisis among young people.
The upcoming trial could be a major test of Meta's accountability for the effects of its platform designs on young users.