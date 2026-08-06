Meta launches first AI coding agent to rival OpenAI, Anthropic

Developers can access Muse Code through a pay-as-you-go model, similar to the one used for the Muse Spark 1.1 release.

The pricing is $1.25 per million tokens in input and $4.25 per million tokens of output.

Meta's AI chief Alexandr Wang said there's also a "contributor tier that gets you in at a significantly lower cost," which is "more than 10 times cheaper than than even the pay-as-you-go tier."