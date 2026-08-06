Meta launches first AI coding agent to rival OpenAI, Anthropic
What's the story
Meta has launched its first AI coding agent, Muse Code, in a bid to take on industry leaders like Anthropic and OpenAI. The new tool was announced by Meta in a blog post. The company said Muse Code can handle complex software engineering tasks across various use cases with just one command.
Pricing model
Muse Code available on pay-as-you-go model
Developers can access Muse Code through a pay-as-you-go model, similar to the one used for the Muse Spark 1.1 release.
The pricing is $1.25 per million tokens in input and $4.25 per million tokens of output.
Meta's AI chief Alexandr Wang said there's also a "contributor tier that gets you in at a significantly lower cost," which is "more than 10 times cheaper than than even the pay-as-you-go tier."
Model synergy
Muse Code works with Muse Spark 1.2
Muse Code, which is currently in a preview version, works with Meta's latest AI model, Muse Spark 1.2.
"You can install it with one command and then use it to take on complete software engineering tasks across a wide variety of use cases, planning changes, writing code, validating the results," Wang said.
He didn't share user statistics related to Muse Spark models but said "adoption has been exciting and strong."
Developer access
Muse Code available on OpenRouter
Muse Code comes with a harness that lets developers manage AI models tailored for coding projects.
Wang said users will be able to access and pay for Muse Code on the same Meta developer page as the company's Muse Spark AI model API.
The new AI model will also be available on OpenRouter, a platform hosting popular AI models from Chinese labs like DeepSeek and Z.ai.
Data policy
Zero-data retention requests accepted by Meta
Wang said Meta is "also starting to accept requests for zero-data retention," meaning the company wouldn't keep developer data to improve models.
He called it "a big enterprise feature that is important for folks."
The move comes as Meta continues to compete with other major AI labs for customers and revenue in the automated coding tool space.