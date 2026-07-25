Meta scraps $20 monthly fee plan for smart glasses feature
What's the story
In a recent development, Meta has decided to suspend its controversial plan to impose a $20 monthly subscription fee on users of its smart glasses. The decision comes after widespread criticism over the company's proposal to charge for the "Conversation Focus" feature, which lets people hear each other more clearly.
Confirmation
'We're pausing its subscription test for now'
Meta's spokesperson Tyler Yee confirmed the suspension of the subscription plan to The Verge.
He said, "We heard the feedback so we're pausing its subscription test for now."
However, Yee also clarified that Meta is not abandoning its plans for a subscription fee on certain features in the future.
"Some premium features will be subscription-based over time," he said.
Accessibility
'Conversation focus will remain available for free'
The "Conversation Focus" feature, which lets people hear each other more clearly, will continue to be free for early testers through Meta's Early Access Program.
This decision comes as part of the company's efforts to ensure a better approach while keeping its AI glasses accessible.
"Conversation focus will remain available for free through our Early Access Program for early testers while we work on a better approach," Yee said.
Future outlook
Meta yet to decide on 'Conversation focus' rate limits
Despite the backlash over its initial plan, Meta has not promised to ditch the "rate limits" for the "Conversation Focus" feature.
When asked if the company would continue with these limits given that they are on-device and have been met with criticism, a Meta representative said, "We don't have any more details to share, but its subscription test is currently paused and we're still exploring all our options for the best approach."
Subscription strategy
Charging power users to sustain strategy
Yee clarified that not all premium features would be subscription-based. He hinted that the reason behind this strategy is to subsidize hardware costs rather than maintain feature quality.
"Charging power users for expanded use of premium features is how we sustain this strategy and keep investing in breakthrough capabilities," he said.
This statement indicates a long-term vision for Meta's smart glasses business model.