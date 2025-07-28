Next Article
Meta hires ChatGPT creator to boost its AI efforts
Meta just hired Shengjia Zhao—the brains behind OpenAI's ChatGPT—as chief scientist for its Superintelligence Labs.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg is clearly serious about boosting Meta's AI game, snapping up top talent from rivals like Google and OpenAI to stay ahead in the race.
Zhao's work was 'pioneering,' says Meta's AI chief
Zhao, who helped develop GPT-4, will work closely with Zuckerberg and chief AI officer Alexandr Wang (the former Scale AI boss).
Wang called Zhao's work "pioneering" and praised his leadership skills.
With big investments in new US data centers, Meta is betting on Zhao to help shape its next wave of super-smart AI.