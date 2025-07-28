Natural hydrogen could power the world for centuries

Natural hydrogen might be the next major player in clean energy. Scientists think there's a huge stash—about 5.6 million metric tons—hidden underground, with nature making millions more tons each year. Even tapping a small part of this could power the world for centuries.

What is natural hydrogen? Unlike fossil fuels, natural hydrogen is produced by Earth itself through geological reactions and water splitting, and it packs nearly twice the energy of all known natural gas reserves.

This makes it a strong contender to help meet climate goals and shift away from polluting fuels.

Could help cut emissions in key industries Hydrogen is already used to make fuel, fertilizer, and steel—but most of it comes from fossil fuels, which adds up to about 2.5% of global CO2 emissions.

Switching to natural hydrogen could seriously cut pollution in these industries while working alongside other renewables.