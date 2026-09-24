Meet Muse Charm: Meta's Tamagotchi-like wearable for interacting with AI

The Muse Charm is a palm-sized totem that can be carried in pockets or attached to keychains. It comes with a small screen that displays an avatar of the agent, dubbed Jolly within Meta.

Users can interact with the device, which would then perform tasks on their behalf.

"We packed the whole Muse experience, including the whole real-time voice and avatar stack, into something that fits on a keychain and is always available to talk to," Zuckerberg said.