Meet Muse Charm: Meta's Tamagotchi-like wearable for interacting with AI
What's the story
Meta has unveiled its latest innovation, the Muse Charm, a Tamagotchi-like wearable device. The announcement was made by CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the company's annual Connect event. The Muse Charm is designed to provide an alternative way for users to interact with Meta's personal AI agent, Muse. However, the device isn't ready for shipping yet as Zuckerberg said his team still needs to "finalize laying out the components." It would be ready in time for December holidays.
Device features
It can be attached to keychains
The Muse Charm is a palm-sized totem that can be carried in pockets or attached to keychains. It comes with a small screen that displays an avatar of the agent, dubbed Jolly within Meta.
Users can interact with the device, which would then perform tasks on their behalf.
"We packed the whole Muse experience, including the whole real-time voice and avatar stack, into something that fits on a keychain and is always available to talk to," Zuckerberg said.
User experience
Device comes with fingerprint sensor for interacting with Muse
The Muse Charm comes with a fingerprint sensor that lets users interact with Muse without unlocking their phone or opening an app.
Zuckerberg said, "So if you're not wearing glasses, this is going to be by far the fastest way to talk to your Muse and to show what's going on around you."
The device offers a unique way for Meta to experiment with AI wearables while making its AI agent accessible to more people.
Twitter Post
Muse Charm was announced alongside other Meta products
And we've been building a joyful little device for talking to your Muse that fits on your keychain. Muse Charm -- shipping in December. pic.twitter.com/mflByAgeZw— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) September 24, 2026