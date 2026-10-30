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Meta's new AI app helps you plan outfits
The app is currently available in select Southeast Asian countries

Meta's new AI app helps you plan outfits

By Akash Pandey
Oct 30, 2026
11:40 am
What's the story

Meta has quietly launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) fashion app called Style Sketch. The innovative platform is designed to help users create outfit ideas from their existing wardrobe. The app integrates with Instagram to automatically build a virtual closet using photos you've shared, or you can manually add items by taking a photo, recording a short video, or uploading images from your camera roll.

User experience

Virtual try-on feature

Once the virtual closet is created, Style Sketch provides personalized outfit suggestions based on your style.

You can even try these outfits on a "realistic model matched to your body shape and skin tone," as per the app description.

The feature aims to give users an idea of how different combinations would look before they actually wear them.

Travel feature

Travel outfit planning tool

Another interesting feature of Style Sketch is its travel outfit planning tool.

If you provide details like your destination, trip length, and planned activities, the app will generate a day-by-day clothing plan considering the weather forecast and itinerary.

This way, users can prepare different outfits for sightseeing or outdoor activities during their trip rather than packing clothes without a clear plan.

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Market presence

Availability and competition

Currently, Style Sketch is available in Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand on iOS and Android.

Meta has not yet confirmed if it plans to expand the app's reach to other markets.

The company is entering a space already occupied by players like Alta and Google Photos which also offer digital wardrobe management and outfit recommendations.

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Differentiation

How accurately it identifies clothing remains to be seen

What sets Style Sketch apart from its competitors is its integration with Instagram.

Users can leverage their existing photos on the platform to create a digital wardrobe faster than manually photographing every item.

However, it remains to be seen how accurately Style Sketch identifies clothing from Instagram photographs or how closely its virtual try-on representations match a user's actual appearance.

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