You can now insert shopping links in Instagram, Facebook posts

Meta is set to introduce shopping links directly into posts on Instagram and Facebook . The move is aimed at simplifying the process for content creators who want to share affiliate products with their audience. The new feature will be rolled out differently on both platforms, but the basic idea remains the same: making it easier for influencers to tag products in their content.

Feature Facebook's approach to affiliate linking On Facebook, content creators will be able to link their brand affiliate accounts and tag products in Reels and photos. This may reduce the need for third-party platforms like ShopMy or LTK. Instead of commenting on a post with a product link or directing audiences to an affiliate platform, approved products will now be linked directly within the content itself.

Partner details Initial partnerships with select platforms The new feature will initially work with a few select affiliate partners. In the US, the program will kick off with Amazon as its first partner. Other platforms such as Temu and eBay are also expected to join in the coming months. This strategic partnership is likely to enhance user experience by providing a wider range of products for tagging within posts.

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Platform differences Instagram's strategy for product tagging Instagram, on the other hand, will allow influencers to add up to 30 shoppable products in a single Reel. Unlike Facebook, there's no limit on the number of products that can be tagged. However, all linked items must be registered with Meta in brands' commerce catalog. This way, creators can directly copy and paste their own affiliate links for individual items into their posts.

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