Meta launches its first frontier AI models

Muse Wonder can be accessed via the Meta Model API at $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens. This pricing is similar to that of GPT-6 Sol or Opus 5.5.

However, Muse Wonder Full will only be available to paid Muse Code subscribers with monthly plans between $50 and $200.

The advanced model offers more reasoning and processing power for complex engineering tasks but won't be available through the public API.