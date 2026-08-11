Meta launches handwriting control for Meta AI on Ray-Ban display

To try it, you'll need both the Neural Band and updated Ray-Bans, plus access via the Meta AI app, the Neural Band paired with your glasses, and Early Access.

Once set up, just rest your wrist on a table and write your message in the air: the Neural Band tracks your movements and even fixes typos.

You can ask questions, play music, or get directions all with simple gestures.

It's another step toward blending tech into everyday life without screens getting in the way.