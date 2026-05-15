Meta launches MCI to monitor employees, CTO defends data control

Workers protest MCI amid 10% layoffs

A widely shared internal post summed up the mood: "But zooming out, I don't want to live in a world where humans — employees or otherwise — are exploited for their training data."

This protest follows Meta announcing it would fire 10 percent of its workforce, or nearly 8,000 employees, and growing pressure at Meta to use more artificial intelligence tools.

Now, an employee petition against MCI is gaining steam, with flyers popping up around offices as workers call for an end to nonconsensual data collection.