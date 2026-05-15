Meta launches MCI to monitor employees, CTO defends data control
Meta just rolled out a new policy called the Model Capability Initiative (MCI), which tracks employees' computer activity, like keystrokes, mouse moves, and even what's on their screens, to help train its artificial intelligence.
While Meta chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth insists this data is "tightly controlled," many staffers feel it crosses a line when it comes to privacy.
Workers protest MCI amid 10% layoffs
A widely shared internal post summed up the mood: "But zooming out, I don't want to live in a world where humans — employees or otherwise — are exploited for their training data."
This protest follows Meta announcing it would fire 10 percent of its workforce, or nearly 8,000 employees, and growing pressure at Meta to use more artificial intelligence tools.
Now, an employee petition against MCI is gaining steam, with flyers popping up around offices as workers call for an end to nonconsensual data collection.