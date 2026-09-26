Meta launches Muse AI early access program starting September 25
Technology
Meta just kicked off an early access program for fresh Muse AI app features, announced at Connect 2026.
Starting September 25, anyone curious can sign up through a prompt on Meta's X page.
The goal? Let AI enthusiasts try the features first and help Muse stay ahead of the AI game.
Meta's Muse adds avatar shopping Mac
The update brings a digital avatar for video chats, expanded shopping tie-ins, and Mac support to help you get stuff done.
Plus, if you've got Meta's AI glasses, you'll soon be able to chat with Muse using just your voice, making things feel a lot more futuristic and hands-free.