Meta introduces new tools to help creators report impersonation
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced new tools to help creators report impersonation. The move comes after widespread complaints about the platform being flooded with low-quality AI-generated content. Last year, Meta had promised to tackle spammy and unoriginal content in a bid to prioritize original creator content on its feeds.
Quality control
Views nearly doubled for original content
Meta's commitment to improving content quality on Facebook is evident in its recent statistics. The company claims that its previous efforts have nearly doubled views and watch time for original content during the latter half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Further, it has removed a total of 20 million accounts last year alone.
Tool enhancement
New tools will let creators take action
To further bolster its content protection, Facebook is testing new tools. The features will let creators take action when their reels are found on Facebook's platforms after being posted by impersonators. From a single dashboard, creators can flag such content. The upcoming update from Meta will simplify the reporting process by letting creators report all in one place.
Guideline update
What does 'original' mean for Meta?
Along with the new tools, Meta is also updating Facebook's content guidelines to better define what it means by "original." The revised definition now includes content that is "filmed or produced directly by a creator" and reels that remix other content or use overlays to present something new. Meanwhile, content involving minor edits to a creator's work or duplicative of it will be considered unoriginal and deprioritized.