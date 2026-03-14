Meta introduces new tools to help creators report impersonation

Meta , the parent company of Facebook, has announced new tools to help creators report impersonation. The move comes after widespread complaints about the platform being flooded with low-quality AI-generated content. Last year, Meta had promised to tackle spammy and unoriginal content in a bid to prioritize original creator content on its feeds.

Quality control Views nearly doubled for original content Meta's commitment to improving content quality on Facebook is evident in its recent statistics. The company claims that its previous efforts have nearly doubled views and watch time for original content during the latter half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Further, it has removed a total of 20 million accounts last year alone.

Tool enhancement New tools will let creators take action To further bolster its content protection, Facebook is testing new tools. The features will let creators take action when their reels are found on Facebook's platforms after being posted by impersonators. From a single dashboard, creators can flag such content. The upcoming update from Meta will simplify the reporting process by letting creators report all in one place.

Advertisement