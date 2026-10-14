Tired of your Facebook feed? You can now change it
What's the story
Meta is bringing Instagram's "Your Algorithm" feature to Facebook, allowing users to customize their content feed. The new tool will enable users to add and manage topics they want to see in their feeds and Facebook Reels. This comes after a similar launch on Instagram earlier this year and the introduction of "Dear Algo" on Threads by Meta.
Personalized experience
How 'Your Algorithm' works
The "Your Algorithm" feature lets users interact with their content feed by marking topics as "interested" or "not interested." The platform will then adjust its recommendations accordingly.
Meta has said that these changes are reflected instantly, making the user experience more personalized and less random.
The company also plans to use large language models (LLMs) more in its ranking systems for better content curation.
Advanced technology
AI-powered tools for personalized experience
Meta's new feature is part of a set of "AI-powered" tools aimed at customizing user experience on Facebook.
The company is using LLMs more in its ranking systems, saying they can understand the interests, context, and intent behind natural language.
This will allow an algorithm that users can directly communicate with to get their desired recommendations in real time.
Enhanced control
Granular feed customization options
The "Your Algorithm" feature also gives users the option to customize their feed at a granular level.
By clicking on the three dots menu on individual posts, users can mark them as "interested" or "not interested."
Meta may even ask follow-up questions for more details on what you liked or disliked, further refining your content preferences.