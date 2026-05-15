Meta lets Ray-Ban glasses send messages via neural air-writing wristband
Technology
Meta just dropped a cool update for its Ray-Ban smart glasses: you can now write messages in the air using your hand.
Thanks to a neural wristband, your gestures get turned into text on apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and even text messages.
No phone typing needed, just wave and send.
Meta adds recording captions and directions
You can now record what you see through the glasses, complete with audio and your surroundings.
Live captions have been upgraded to cover voice chats on major messaging apps, making conversations easier to follow.
Plus, walking directions are now available in cities such as London, Paris, and Rome.
Developers also get new tools to build web apps for the glasses, so more features could be coming soon.