Meta now lets parents view topics child discussed with AI
What's the story
Meta has introduced a new feature in its supervision tools, allowing parents to view the topics their teens have discussed with Meta AI over the past week. The update is available on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. The feature comes as part of an effort to give parents more control over their children's online safety.
Feature breakdown
Parents can see these topics
The new feature adds an "Insights" tab to the supervision hub, where parents can see the topics their teens have discussed with Meta AI. These topics can range from "School," "Entertainment," and "Lifestyle" to "Travel," "Writing," and "Health and Wellbeing." By clicking on a topic, parents can delve deeper into subcategories within each one, giving them a better understanding of their child's interests.
Character details
Interactive personas for conversation
Meta AI characters are interactive AI personas with unique personalities, made for users to interact with as if they were real people in specific roles, like a chef, or as famous personalities like Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton. However, in January, the company suspended teens' access to these characters globally across all its apps.
Safety measures
New moves come after court's liability ruling
Meta has also announced it is giving parents suggested conversation starters to help them talk openly and without judgment about their teens' experiences with AI. The company is also launching an AI Wellbeing Expert Council to guide development of AI products for teens. This move comes after a New Mexico court found Meta liable for failing to protect minors on its platforms, marking the first time a court has held the social media giant legally responsible for risking child safety.