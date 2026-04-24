Meta now lets parents view topics child discussed with AI

Meta has introduced a new feature in its supervision tools, allowing parents to view the topics their teens have discussed with Meta AI over the past week. The update is available on Facebook , Messenger, and Instagram . The feature comes as part of an effort to give parents more control over their children's online safety.

Feature breakdown Parents can see these topics The new feature adds an "Insights" tab to the supervision hub, where parents can see the topics their teens have discussed with Meta AI. These topics can range from "School," "Entertainment," and "Lifestyle" to "Travel," "Writing," and "Health and Wellbeing." By clicking on a topic, parents can delve deeper into subcategories within each one, giving them a better understanding of their child's interests.

Character details Interactive personas for conversation Meta AI characters are interactive AI personas with unique personalities, made for users to interact with as if they were real people in specific roles, like a chef, or as famous personalities like Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton. However, in January, the company suspended teens' access to these characters globally across all its apps.

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